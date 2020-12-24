Lubbock Cooper Advances to the Quarterfinals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a mostly back and forth game, The Lubbock Cooper Pirates beat Grapevine 22-19 to keep their state title dreams alive.
After leading 14-7 in the first half, the momentum swing toward the Mustangs as they took the lead late in the 3rd quarter. The Pirates offense seemed to stall as they struggled to hold the lead.
In the 4th quarter, fueled by their defense and two interceptions by Rylan Wilcox, Lubbock Cooper took the lead back and held on for the victory.
The Pirates will take on Wichita Falls Rider in the quarterfinals next week.
