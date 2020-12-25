Motorcycle clubs form toy train to share Christmas presents, holiday hope

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Santa’s elves looked a little different this Christmas morning. Instead of Santa’s sleigh, a train of motorcyclists rode throughout Lubbock sharing Christmas gifts and hope.
The roar of over two dozen engines woke up families to a holiday surprise. They opened their doors to find the Grinch, and a toy train.
Organizer Michael Ramos says it’s not about the gifts, but the hope they inspire.
“We know that there are people who probably woke up with nothing, especially this season, but it’s not about these gifts. It’s about the gift of love given to us from Jesus Christ, point blank, period,” Ramos said.
The holidays can be difficult, but Pastor Lawrence Garcia says the gift of giving is the easiest way to help others heal.
“We all had losses. We all had hard times, but God got us through it. It shows through our giving and the bible says giving is better than receiving. So today, we just want to give,” Garcia said.
They gave over $2,000 worth of toys, collected and passed out this morning. But you can’t put a price tag on the joy on these children’s faces.
“We do this for the glory of God, that’s who we do it for,” Ramos said.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.