Warmer weather for the weekend after Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temps for your day after Christmas are going to be on the warm side. In fact, we’ll be closer to our record high (76) then our average (53). Most locations will be in the mid to upper 60s and someone might sneak a 70 degree reading in there. Winds might be on the breezy side at times, but it won’t be bad by West Texas standards.
Our attention will shift to an incoming storm system for the beginning of next week. The picture is beginning to look a lot clearer and with that, less of a wintry precip type chance, although that remains a possibility. It looks like it might be a decent, but brief, chance at seeing some rain. Some snow could still mix in at the tail end of the event. This is all still subject to change, but it doesn’t look like the cold air will be able to overcome the warm air until after the precip moves away. The catch with this as that once the rain and clouds depart, the cool air is going to have free reign and rush in. What that means is that Tuesday could start off wet, and end with a lot of dust, wind, and cooler air.
After that, we look to be pretty good going through New Year’s!
