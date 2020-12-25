Warmer weather for the weekend after Christmas

Our attention will shift to an incoming storm system for the beginning of next week. The picture is beginning to look a lot clearer and with that, less of a wintry precip type chance, although that remains a possibility. It looks like it might be a decent, but brief, chance at seeing some rain. Some snow could still mix in at the tail end of the event. This is all still subject to change, but it doesn’t look like the cold air will be able to overcome the warm air until after the precip moves away. The catch with this as that once the rain and clouds depart, the cool air is going to have free reign and rush in. What that means is that Tuesday could start off wet, and end with a lot of dust, wind, and cooler air.