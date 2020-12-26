No. 6 Coronado falls to Red Oak 42-41 in two overtimes

Wichita Falls, Texas (KCBD) - No. 6 Coronado saw their super season come to an end as they lost to Red Oak 42-41 in two overtimes Saturday afternoon in the 5ADI Regional Semifinals in Wichita Falls.
Coronado scored in the second overtime to make it 42-41, but the extra point was blocked, giving Red Oak the win.
In the first overtime, Coronado had the ball first from the Red Oak 25, but was unable to score.
The Mustangs needed a stop and Charlie Robinson’s interception forced a second overtime.
Red Oak scored on a run to take a 42-35 lead. Coronado answered, but the extra point was blocked.
Coronado started off the scoring with an Izaiah Kelley 10 yard interception return for a touchdown.
Sawyer Robertson threw two first half touchdowns to Will Boyles and Trevor Stephens to give the Mustangs a 21-7 halftime lead.
Coronado stretched the lead on their first drive of the second half as Robertson threw a TD pass to Eli Martinez.
However, Red Oak rallied for 4 straight touchdowns to take a 35-28 lead in the 4th.
Trailing for the first time, Coronado answered as Robertson found Ke’Vondrick Carr for the touchdown to tie the game at 35 with 8:14 left.
Red Oak drove down and had 4th and goal, but the Mustangs defense made a huge stop to get the ball back with 3:53 left.
Both teams defenses held strong from there forcing overtime.
Coronado finishes the season 12-1.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.