End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock-Cooper Pirates
The eighteenth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Lubbock-Cooper Pirates. (Source: KCBD Video)
By Ronald Clark | December 27, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 4:53 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The eighteenth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Lubbock-Cooper Pirates.

In their regional championship matchup in the 5A Division 2 playoffs against Grapevine, the Pirates beat the Mustangs 22-19.

The Pirates went up by two touchdowns in the first half and was able to weather Grapevine’s second half comeback effort with big plays on defense.

Lubbock-Cooper came up with two big interceptions and a number of sacks late in the fourth quarter to keep their state title dreams alive.

Next week, they’ll take on the Wichita Falls Rider Raiders (9-2) in the regional championship Thursday, Dec. 31 in Abilene’s Anthony Field.

