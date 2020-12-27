End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock-Cooper Pirates

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The eighteenth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Lubbock-Cooper Pirates.
In their regional championship matchup in the 5A Division 2 playoffs against Grapevine, the Pirates beat the Mustangs 22-19.
The Pirates went up by two touchdowns in the first half and was able to weather Grapevine’s second half comeback effort with big plays on defense.
Lubbock-Cooper came up with two big interceptions and a number of sacks late in the fourth quarter to keep their state title dreams alive.
Next week, they’ll take on the Wichita Falls Rider Raiders (9-2) in the regional championship Thursday, Dec. 31 in Abilene’s Anthony Field.
