Red Oak ISD apologizes to Coronado for comments made by assistant head coach

On behalf of Red Oak ISD and the Red Oak football players and coaches, we would like to apologize for the insensitive nature of a tweet sent by a member of our organization after yesterday’s football game. Red Oak football has the utmost respect for the Lubbock Coronado football program and feels grateful to have the opportunity to compete against an outstanding opponent. Red Oak football will continue to educate and inform our players and coaches about the appropriate uses of social media as we continue to learn from this mistake.