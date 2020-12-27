Red Oak ISD apologizes to Coronado for comments made by assistant head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coronado and Red Oak battled for two overtimes Saturday in the 5ADI Regional Semifinals before a winner could be determined. The Hawks blocked an entrance point to win 42-41.
After the game, Red Oak players were hugging and consoling Coronado players, but Red Oak Assistant Head Coach Bam Harrison tweeted out these disappointing comments.
Many parents reached out to KCBD Sports to express their disappointment Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
I sent an email to Red Oak Superintendent Brenda Sanford Sunday morning about the tweet.
She quickly sent me a reply.
I assure you it is being addressed. A public apology will be made shortly. This is not what Red Oak ISD is about, and I am truly sorry this unacceptable tweet was made. ROISD prides ourselves for showing respect, being unified, and always being our best. That tweet was not a reflection of ROISD as a whole nor the Hawk football team
Thank you for reaching out to me,
Brenda Sanford, Superintendent ROISD
Red Oak ISD Athletic Director Chris Anderson then sent me this public apology.
On behalf of Red Oak ISD and the Red Oak football players and coaches, we would like to apologize for the insensitive nature of a tweet sent by a member of our organization after yesterday’s football game. Red Oak football has the utmost respect for the Lubbock Coronado football program and feels grateful to have the opportunity to compete against an outstanding opponent. Red Oak football will continue to educate and inform our players and coaches about the appropriate uses of social media as we continue to learn from this mistake.
Chris Anderson, Athletic Director, Red Oak ISD
Red Oak advances to play Mansfield Summit 11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Globe Life Park.
Coronado finishes the season 12-1.
