Storm system may bring wintry mix

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -After a beautiful Christmas weekend we will close out 2020 with a variety of weather.
An approaching storm system will bring colder temperatures, more high winds, possible thunderstorms and some winter precipitation. Most of this unsettled weather will be in and out of the region before the New Year begins.
We’ll start the week with increasing clouds and with colder air in place and afternoon highs only near 50 degrees in Lubbock. Some lite rain possible by late Monday, but most likely by early Tuesday and will continue into early Wednesday.
As the system moves over the region it may produce a wintry mix in the northern South Plains and a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms in the central and eastern areas by late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Several questions related to this storm, including the track, timing and arrival of much colder air.
So, prepared for a variety of weather over the next few days and we’ll keep you up to date on any changes.
