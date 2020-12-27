Warmer Sunday, rain chances Monday, Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures for Sunday will be a touch warmer then expected, thanks to the winds shifting around and increasing a few hours ahead of schedule.
That also means the winds will calm down a little earlier, so later on this afternoon should be quite pleasant indeed.
Tomorrow is when things start to look interesting. We should start off Monday with quite a bit of sun. But by afternoon, clouds will begin to filter in. By evening, we could see some light drizzle or even light rain showers out of these.
All of our models have been agreeing on this and continue to do so. They were agreeing on what happens next as well, until the last 12 hours or so, when now each one has a different take. So we’ve got to apply a bit of Meteorology to this. We know we’ll have moisture. You’re starting to see that change here today. We know we’ll have upper level energy. What the big X factors are is timing. And it’s the timing of two separate things, and that’s what makes it challenging. So the questions are: 1. How slow will this system go? 2. When will the cold air arrive? Let’s go step by step over this event and what we are thinking right now. I do have to give the caveat that this is all very much subject to change.
Monday night – Cloud cover continues to increase. We’ll see some light, scattered rain showers.
Tuesday Morning-Afternoon – Rain showers increase in coverage. At the surface, we’ll have warm air moving in underneath. So even with the threat of rain showers, we’ll see temperatures rise into the upper 50s and low 60s. You put warm air under cold air, you make things unstable. This isn’t spring time unstable mind you, but it could give us a chance at seeing some non-severe thunderstorms, particularly off the Caprock by the afternoon.
Tuesday Evening – We should hit a lull in activity for a bit. Might even see the skies clear a touch. If we do see the skies clear and some of that cool air sink in, this will increase our snow chances.
Tuesday overnight into Wednesday Morning – Some models are coming into agreement that a second round of lift will move through. This is where timing is important. The slower the system as a whole goes, the more this increases in likelihood. This lift should be able to use the moisture that is left over, and get scattered rain showers going again. And the second part of the timing question, if the cool air arrives around this time, it could cool us enough to see a changeover to snow.
Some locations might even see a brief bought of freezing rain. In the “worst case scenario”, and that’s all being relative on whether or not you do or don’t want to see snow, we could see some accumulations on the Caprock receive an inch or so of snow. Not enough for major travel difficulties outside of needing to slow down. Be mindful if this happens and you’re driving though, because it will be a quick shot. In the “best case scenario”, the system moves fast and we don’t see anything on the back side of the system or only rain.
Wednesday Afternoon – Skies will begin to clear, and the winds will pick up. It’ll be a cold wind too.
New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day – Pretty average temperatures for this time of year in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Plenty of sun.
