Warmer Sunday, rain chances Monday, Tuesday

All of our models have been agreeing on this and continue to do so. They were agreeing on what happens next as well, until the last 12 hours or so, when now each one has a different take. So we’ve got to apply a bit of Meteorology to this. We know we’ll have moisture. You’re starting to see that change here today. We know we’ll have upper level energy. What the big X factors are is timing. And it’s the timing of two separate things, and that’s what makes it challenging. So the questions are: 1. How slow will this system go? 2. When will the cold air arrive? Let’s go step by step over this event and what we are thinking right now. I do have to give the caveat that this is all very much subject to change.