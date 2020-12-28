Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

More vaccines roll out in Lubbock; Trump signs spending, COVID relief bill; man ID’d after Nashville bombing

By Michael Cantu | December 28, 2020 at 6:02 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 6:02 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, no new COVID-related deaths were reported by the City of Lubbock.

What will the weather be like this morning?

This morning, more health care workers in Lubbock will begin to receive a COVID vaccine from Moderna.

President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion package into law on Sunday, which combs in COVID emergency relief and funds the government.

Police have identified the man believed to be responsible for a Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

