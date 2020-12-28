Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, no new COVID-related deaths were reported by the City of Lubbock.
- Another 107 new cases were confirmed.
- Currently, there are more than 3,400 active cases in the county.
- Get the details here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 107 new cases, hospitalization rate of 23.61% on Sunday
This morning, more health care workers in Lubbock will begin to receive a COVID vaccine from Moderna.
- This first-tier of workers includes more nurses, physicians, hospitals workers; long-term care staff, EMS workers; home health care workers; and resident of long-term care facilities.
- A full list is up right now here: Health Department to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines to Phase 1A Workers Beginning Monday
President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion package into law on Sunday, which combs in COVID emergency relief and funds the government.
- The $9 billion COVID relief bill includes direct payments of $600 for people making less than $75,000 a year.
- Read more here: Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Police have identified the man believed to be responsible for a Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.
- Anthony Quinn Warner is that man; it is still unclear why he did what he did.
- No one else is believe to be involved in the crime.
- Read more here: US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
