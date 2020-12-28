Governor announces special election for Drew Springer’s House seat

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott has set Jan. 23 as a special election date for State Rep. Drew Springer, who recently won a Senate runoff election.
Within Springer’s District 68 seat is Childress, Collingsworth, Cooke, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Fisher, Floyd, Garza, Hall, Hardeman, Haskell, Jack, Kent, King, Montague, Motley, Stonewall, Throckmorton, Wheeler, Wilbarger and Young counties.
Springer’s victory earlier this month against Shelly Luther in a special election for Texas Senate District 30 is what left his current House seat vacant.
Candidates who want to be placed on the ballot have until 5 p.m. on Monday to file applications with the Secretary of State’s Office. In-person early voted is scheduled to start Jan. 11.
