1 injured, 1 arrested after Plainview shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries Monday morning after their vehicle was hit by gunfire in Plainview. One person is in custody.
The Plainview Herald reports police were called to 22nd and Portland streets for this shooting. There,, it was found the person’s vehicle was hit by gunfire and that person was shot but is not suffering serious injuries.
Neither the identity of the person arrested or the person shot have been released to the public, yet.
At this time no other information is available. The Plainview Police Department has been contacted and asked to provide comment.
