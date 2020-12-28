KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet June

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet June, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. June is a 2-year-old pit bull who has been with the shelter for more than two weeks.
June is a bit shy, and has kept to herself in playgroups at the shelter. She is also micro-chipped, neutered and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
June’s adoption fees for Monday, Dec. 28, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
