New mural unveiled in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A mural in Plainview, painted by a Tulia-native, has been unveiled in the city’s downtown area.
Alfonso Garcia was commissioned by the Plainview Downtown Association to create the mural at 428 Ash, on the side of the Caprock Heating & Air building.
Each letter in the mural, which spell out Plainview, depicts a scene important to that community.
The P is the city logo; L has a buffalo; A is a nod to the artists from the area and has a windmill; I has Plainview-native Jimmy Dean; N has the school’s mascot, the Plainview Bulldog; V is for the dairy industry and Covenant Health System; the I has a wind turbine; E represents the practice of farming cotton and corn; and the W stands for Wayland Baptist University.
“We are excited to have this great mural that will encourage everyone to visit downtown Plainview,” Phyllis Wall, PDA president said. “It is a great feature that adds to all the progress of downtown and Plainview.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.