Plainview TDCJ employee dies from COVID-19 complications

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has reported the loss of an employee of the Formby State Jail in Plainview due to complications from COVID-19.
According to the TDCJ, 58-year-old Correctional Officer V Phillip Holbert had 24 years of service with 14 years as a correctional officer.
Holbert tested positive for COVID-19, and was admitted to a hospital on December 15, 2020, the TDCJ says. His condition deteriorated and he was transferred to University Medical Center in Lubbock where he died on December 27, 2020.
Officer Holbert leaves behind his wife, three daughters, three grandchildren and his sister Teresa Overstreet, who is a Correctional Officer at the Formby Unit.
”Phillip Holbert was a prime example of a TDCJ career officer who came to the agency in the spirit of service,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “TDCJ is a family and the thoughts and prayers of our family are with his family and friends now. He will always be remembered.”
”He was known as a team player who was dedicated to his work and his co-workers,” said Correctional Institutions Division Director Bobby Lumpkin. “All Phillip Holbert wanted to do when he was working was to help wherever he could however he could and always with a joke and a smile. Officer Holbert was a veteran member of the Formby team that cannot be replaced and he will be deeply missed.”
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports that 29 employees have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Formby Unit in Plainview has reported 35 active cases and 80 recoveries among the inmates, and nine active cases with 83 recoveries among the employees, as of Monday.
