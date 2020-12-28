Rain possible after Monday’s temperature dip

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances continue to look good over the next few days. Monday should remain dry until later in the evening.
It will also be breezy heading into the evening hours. Those winds will bring the moisture needed to kick off late-night showers.
The bulk of the rain should fall Tuesday. There a 60% chance that most of the South Plains will receive measurable rainfall. Most of that should fall before noon.
We’ll hit a lull in activity and warm up quite a bit. When the next wave of energy comes by, with warmer temperatures and moisture, the cold could be enough to kick off some non-severe thunderstorms.
Those will march eastward and behind it we could see some wrap around precipitation in cooler air. That could fall as light freezing rain or snow if we get cold enough when it develops.
It should remain light and even if it does fall, we’re not expecting major travel difficulties right now but definitely pay attention to later forecasts.
