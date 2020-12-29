Lady Raiders roll past Incarnate Word

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing their final non-conference game, the Lady Raiders jumped out early and cruised to a 100-47 win over Incarnate Word Tuesday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Lexi Gordon led the way with 28 points, including five three-pointers. She shot 11-16 from the floor. Vivian Gray added 27 points on 12-17 shooting. Both are season-highs.
Two other Lady Raiders were in double figures as Khadija Faye and Alexis Tucker chipped in 10 each.
The Lady Raiders move to 6-2 overall and are 1-1 in the Big 12.
Tech is next in action in 2021 as they visit Oklahoma State 6:30 p.m., January 2nd.
