Lady Raiders roll past Incarnate Word (Source: Texas Tech University)
By Pete Christy | December 29, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST - Updated December 29 at 3:22 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing their final non-conference game, the Lady Raiders jumped out early and cruised to a 100-47 win over Incarnate Word Tuesday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Lexi Gordon led the way with 28 points, including five three-pointers. She shot 11-16 from the floor.  Vivian Gray added 27 points on 12-17 shooting. Both are season-highs.

Two other Lady Raiders were in double figures as Khadija Faye and Alexis Tucker chipped in 10 each.

The Lady Raiders move to 6-2 overall and are 1-1 in the Big 12.

Tech is next in action in 2021 as they visit Oklahoma State 6:30 p.m., January 2nd.

