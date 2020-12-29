Lubbock-Cooper/Wichita Falls Rider game moved to New Year’s Day in Amarillo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 5ADII State Quarterfinal game between Lubbock Cooper and Wichita Falls Rider has been moved from New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day 4pm Friday at Dick Bivins in Amarillo due to weather concerns.
Lubbock Cooper released this statement: Because of anticipated bad weather in Abilene on Thursday and concerns about travel for teams and fans, the Regional Final game between Wichita Falls Rider and Lubbock-Cooper has been moved to Friday at 4 p.m. at Amarillo Dick Bivins Stadium.
Because of the upcoming holiday, an early decision had to be made for stadium workers for both venues. Tickets that have been previously purchased through the ACU ticket link will be refunded.
Tickets for Friday’s game will be available for purchase at the gate only for $10.
This is the 6th time in three years that Lubbock Cooper and Wichita Falls are playing.
