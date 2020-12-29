One Class At A Time: Slaton High School nurse, Santa Red & Blue awarded $500

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Slaton High School nurse and instructor Sherri Arrington is the fifth 2020-2021 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.
“I’m extremely humbled,” Arrington said. “When I found out that I was nominated, I was just in tears. I do this for the kids and so that they feel more comfortable when they get off into college, they feel like they have a foundation. I just felt like when they nominated me that it was such an honor.”
Arrington has been an instructor at Slaton High for three years, She is the school nurse and leader of the Patient Care Technician program.
“Kids are extremely important to me,” Arrington said. “I really just felt like there was a great need for the new students that are coming into the nursing programs in the colleges to be able to have a foundation to build on. I wanted to start that.”
The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will also receive $500. With her desire to continue helping kids in the community, she chose Santa Red & Blue, which provides holiday meals and gifts to more than 100 families in Slaton.
“It’s completely supported by the community,” Slaton Police Chief Trevor Barnes said. “It all goes back to the Slaton community. Santa Red & Blue helps so many people in the most difficult time of need. We provide age appropriate toys, three per child. We also provide blankets and warm things to keep the elderly people warm. We really focus on the most vulnerable, which is the children and the elderly in our community.”
Arrington told KCBD her $500 will be invested right back into her classroom. However, there’s one thing she tries to instill in her students that doesn’t cost anything: empathy.
“That’s part of what I teach them is you need to listen and really take care of your patient, not just give them medication and move on,” Arrington said. “That’s my goal is to teach them the hectic, crazy part of it but also the meaningful part, the parts that you take away from your patients.”
