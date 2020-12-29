South Plains rain and snow outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -
The final days of 2020 bring the KCBD viewing area its best chance of moisture in some time. The moisture may come in the form of fog, drizzle, rain, thunderstorms, and snow.
This morning light rain, drizzle, fog and areas of low visibility are likely. Light icing on bridges and overpasses is possible in the far northern viewing area into the Panhandle. I expect precipitation totals to less than a tenth of an inch.
This afternoon much if not all the viewing area may see a lull in rain, with sunshine breaking through the clouds. It otherwise will be somewhat windy and quite cool, though highs will be about ten degrees above average of the time of year.
Late this afternoon and this evening isolated thunderstorms are likely, mainly east of the I27-HWY87 corridor. These may produce rain amounts greater than a quarter-inch. Tonight otherwise will become gusty and cold.
By Wednesday morning, with temperatures near freezing, a light wintry mix will be possible. This includes the potential for light snow. I expect little if any accumulation. Icy may develop on elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses.
Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures generally above freezing, there will be a slight chance of rain.
Wednesday night into Thursday morning light snow showers will be possible. Hazardous travel conditions may develop.
Data points to amounts mostly less than one inch. There may, however, be spots with one to two inches. Current data suggests the heaviest snowfall will be over the southern viewing area. In fact, the current forecast points to amounts near four inches in the vicinity of Interstate 20 to our south.
This is a developing storm system. Please watch for forecast updates, which are likely, and possible weather highlights such as watches, advisories, and warnings.
