Suspect identified in Plainview shooting

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Hale County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the name of a man accused of shooting at another vehicle Monday morning.
Deputies say 35-year-old Miguel Angel Vela, of Plainview, is still in the Hale County Jail.
Around 9 a.m. on Monday, Plainview police were called to the 1600 block of West 22nd Street for a report of shots fired. The person who called police say his vehicle was hit by gunfire and he was injured.
When police arrived, they found the victim was not seriously injured.
Vela was arrested at his house, which is about three blocks where the shooting took place.
Vela is still in the Hale County Jail charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.
