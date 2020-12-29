United Family Ready for Vaccination Expansion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is already playing the waiting game after it ran out of its first round of COVID vaccines on Tuesday, and even had to borrow stock from local hospitals.
The good news though is there is still a major distributor in Lubbock with vaccines on their shelves, following the announcement of phase 1B of the tiered distribution approach Tuesday, December 29, by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“I think our teams are very excited to play a role in helping our communities’ kind of get back to some normalcy,” said Tim Purser, Director of Pharmacy for The United Family.
Beginning Wednesday, December 30th, the pharmacy team will be able to begin receiving appointments in order to vaccinate this expanded group.
In addition to phase 1A, which includes frontline workers and first responders, phase 1B means anyone over the age of 65 can now receive a vaccine. Or, for those who are 16 and up with an underlying health condition can receive the Pfizer vaccine, while those 18 and up with an underlying health condition can receive the Moderna vaccine.
Currently, The United Family is offering the Moderna vaccine.
“Call one of our locations that does have an allocation. Really just to speak to the pharmacist and schedule a time to come in for that vaccine,” added Purcer.
Purser says while this has been a trying time for everyone, there is now a light at the end of the tunnel, “When I talk to pharmacy teams that although challenged and on the front-lines, to help administer these vaccines, there’s a lot of energy and excitement about being part of a community and helping stand our communities back up.”
The locations are:
United Supermarket at 401 Slide Road - 806-796-1895
United Supermarket at 1701 50th Street - 806-747-3503
United Supermarket at 12815 Indiana Avenue - 806-776-8915
Market Street at 4425 19th Street - 806-788-2015
United Supermarket at 1401 Tahoka Road / Rt 1 in Brownfield - 806-637-7597
The United Family issued this press release Tuesday:
(LUBBOCK, Texas) This afternoon, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) gave permission for providers with the COVID-19 vaccine to begin immunizing Phase 1b patients – those Texans over the age of 65 and people with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19. Those conditions are defined on the DSHS website. Immunization of healthcare workers and others in Phase 1a will continue.
Pharmacies at 16 United Family stores in Texas will begin administering the vaccine to Phase 1b patients on Wednesday, December 30. Supply is limited. United Family pharmacies in 57 Texas locations are approved to receive the vaccine; however, the DSHS allocation is evaluated weekly for shipment to approved providers.
A list of stores with an allocation of vaccines is listed here. Guests eligible to receive the vaccine should call the pharmacy at one of the stores listed and schedule an appointment. Vaccines are given by appointment only.
