17-year-old indicted, charged with evasion and assault in connection to November chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock County Grand Jury indicted a 17-year-old on three charges in connection to a November chase.
Jonathan Steven Arredondo was charged with evading in a vehicle, aggravated assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
On November 7, Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies chased down a stolen vehicle with no taillight in the 500 block of CR 7200. The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver did not stop.
The deputy followed the vehicle as it took the 50th Street exit off I-27 and turned its lights off to try and avoid pursuit.
Arredondo and a juvenile crashed into another vehicle around 8:30 p.m., and were both taken into custody.
Arredondo remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $110,000 bond.
