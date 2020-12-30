Behren Morton excited to help Red Raider football

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier this month, four-star recruit quarterback Behren Morton signed to play football for Texas Tech.
Today I had a chance to zoom with Behren as he prepares for his Red Raider career.
Back when he was a sophomore in high school, Morton planned to graduate high school early. He doubled up on his coursework and by doing that will be coming to Texas Tech January to begin life as a college student athlete.
“At the end of the day, it’s all worth it for sure. I’m going to be there in two weeks, which is crazy. I’m really excited for it.”
Behren is also excited that Sonny Cumbie is the new Offensive Coordinator.
“Getting Cumbie was a big plus for me. I just trusted Coach Wells and knew that he was going to do the right thing. Cumbie played right in the middle of the Leach era, so he knows how to throw it downfield. I’m really excited for what’s in the future for Tech.”
Behren grew up a Red Raider fan. He was born in Lubbock as his father James was the head football coach at Monterey. Getting to Tech early and being around for spring ball, Morton wants to jump right in the mix to help this program.
“I’m just going to get in there and put my head down and go to work. That’s always been my mentality is just to outwork everyone, but kinda be quiet about it. I’m going to work and gain trust of my teammates and at the end of spring, we’ll see what happens.”
Morton threw for over 8,800 yards in his high school career at 3A Eastland with 85 touchdown passes. He also rushed for over 1,000 yards and had 29 touchdowns.
We welcome Behren Morton to Lubbock and the Red Raiders.
