Brownfield man indicted on charge of failure to stop and render aid after fatal hit-and-run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joseph Cruz, 34, of Brownfield has been arrested on a charge of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death.
Lubbock police say the crash happened at the intersection of Idalou Road and East 4th Street on November 16, 2020.
The passenger car turned onto Idalou Road and hit the motorcycle, according to LPD. The driver of the car then U-turned and fled.
The motorcyclist, 70-year-old Benigno Salas, was taken by EMS to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Salas was later pronounced deceased.
Police were able to find the 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer on Saturday, Nov. 21. By Tuesday, Nov. 24, police say they identified Cruz as the driver and issued a warrant for failure to stop and render aid causing death.
Cruz turned himself into Lubbock police and he was later booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.
Joseph Cruz is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center being held on a $100,000 bond.
