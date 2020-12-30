H-E-B helping with vaccination of Lubbock healthcare workers, residents over 65

H-E-B will follow the distribution schedule set by the government, and any updates will be communicated with customers via our Pharmacy page on heb.com and H-E-B Newsroom. During this first phase (1A) of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, some H-E-B pharmacies have received the Moderna vaccine to help vaccinate our community healthcare providers. Once the need is met within Phase 1A, vaccinations will be given to those who fall into Phase 1B. H-E-B pharmacies received a very limited initial quantity of vaccines and we do not anticipate having availability for Phase 1B candidates until we received a second allocation of doses. An appointment must be scheduled to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Our pharmacies will not accept walk ins.