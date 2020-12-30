H-E-B helping with vaccination of Lubbock healthcare workers, residents over 65

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - H-E-B is doing their part for Lubbock vaccination efforts, but they’re strictly following state guidelines as they determine who is eligible for the vaccine and they are not accepting walk-ins.
Right now, they’re still focused on vaccinating front-line healthcare workers in category 1A: physicians, nurses and other workers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients.
Then they’ll move to phase 1B, vaccinating people at high risk from COVID-19, including those over age 65.
H-E-B gave us this statement on Wednesday:
H-E-B will follow the distribution schedule set by the government, and any updates will be communicated with customers via our Pharmacy page on heb.com and H-E-B Newsroom. During this first phase (1A) of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, some H-E-B pharmacies have received the Moderna vaccine to help vaccinate our community healthcare providers. Once the need is met within Phase 1A, vaccinations will be given to those who fall into Phase 1B. H-E-B pharmacies received a very limited initial quantity of vaccines and we do not anticipate having availability for Phase 1B candidates until we received a second allocation of doses. An appointment must be scheduled to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Our pharmacies will not accept walk ins.
