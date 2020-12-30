First Alert Weather: Increasing winter weather potential

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter weather will affect the KCBD viewing area off and on through Friday morning. Hazardous travel conditions are likely to develop in some spots and may be an issue for drivers New Year’s Eve and New Year’s morning. Here’s my Wednesday morning update.
Light snow fell in and around Lubbock overnight, with a dusting on grassy areas. Roads are wet in some areas and with temperatures near freezing this morning drivers should be extra cautious approaching and driving over bridges and overpasses (elevated roadways).
This morning additional light snowfall is possible in and near Lubbock. Little if any accumulation is expected. Light accumulations may occur in spots in the eastern KCBD viewing area. Otherwise it will be overcast, somewhat windy, and very cold.
This afternoon spotty light wintry showers -- which may include snow, rain, and sleet -- will be possible. While wintry accumulation is not anticipated, a brief increase in intensity could result in slick roads. Generally it will be cloudy, somewhat windy, and very cold. Lubbock’s temperature will peak about 30 degrees colder than yesterday.
The evening and night will be similar. Spotty light wintry showers, mostly snow or flurries, with little accumulation. There may be, however, icing on elevated roadways. Any moisture will freeze as temperatures fall into the teens northwest and 20s elsewhere.
Tomorrow morning poor road conditions may slow the morning commute and result in some delays in openings.
Increasing snowfall is anticipated through the day tomorrow, Thursday. It will be a cloudy, breezy, and cold day.
Here is our preliminary outlook for snowfall totals by sunrise New Year’s Day. Less than one inch over the northwestern viewing area. Perhaps one to two inches in the Lubbock area. Heavier snowfall and greater accumulations are likely over the southern and eastern viewing area.
This is a developing storm system. Please watch for forecast updates, which are likely, and possible weather highlights such as watches, advisories, and warnings.
I’ll add to this story later this morning.
