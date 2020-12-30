KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tank, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Tank is a 1-year-old pit bull who has been with the shelter for more than two weeks.
Tank is a very sweet dog, and is great on a leash. Don’t let the three legs fool you, Tank can keep up and loves to play. Tank is up-to-date on all his shots and is a love bug.
Tank’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Dec. 30, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
