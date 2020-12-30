Lubbock Police searching for two juveniles

Lubbock Police searching for two juveniles
11-year-old Josiah Guerra and 9-year-old Antonio Guerra (Source: Lubbock Police)
By KCBD Staff | December 29, 2020 at 11:14 PM CST - Updated December 29 at 11:44 PM

**From the Lubbock Police Department**

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police are searching for 11-year-old Josiah Guerra and 9-year-old Antonio Guerra who were last seen at Family Dental located at 2402 19th Street around 4:30 p.m. today.

Josiah Guerra is described as a Hispanic male with long black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 2 inches and weighs approximately 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and camouflage sneakers.

Antonio Guerra is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet 2 inches and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a football on it, blue jeans and gray Nike shoes. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

9-year-old Antonio Guerra
9-year-old Antonio Guerra (Source: Lubbock Police)
11-year-old Josiah Guerra
11-year-old Josiah Guerra (Source: Lubbock Police)

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.