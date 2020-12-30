More Snow Possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Winter weather will continue through Friday morning. In fact, for Lubbock the best chance of some wintry precipitation will be tomorrow.
Accumulations of rain, sleet and snow will begin tomorrow afternoon and continue into early Friday for Lubbock and extend to the east and southeast South Plains.
As of now it appears that Lubbock will only receive between ½” to 1″ by Friday morning. Some isolated icy spots could develop in the Lubbock area tonight, but are more likely tomorrow night into Friday.
The heaviest snow is expected in an area from along the caprock to the east and southeast. Lamesa east to Snyder and to Jayton may receive the greatest amount of rain, sleet and snow by Friday.
Low temps will be near 20 degrees the next two mornings in Lubbock, so any precipitation overnight may lead to icy spots.
It will remain cold with highs in the 30s tomorrow and slightly higher 40s for Lubbock west by Friday.
The weekend will be sunny and warmer.
