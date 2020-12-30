Serial killer charged with 1993 Lubbock homicide dies in prison

LOS ANGELES, CA (KCBD) - Samuel Little, perhaps the most prolific serial killer in American history, died on Wednesday. He was 80 years old.
Little was connected to more than 60 killings in at least 14 states, including the 1993 killing of Bobbie Ann Fields-Wilson here in Lubbock, a case that went unsolved for 26 years. At the time of his death he had admitted to more than 90 murders across the country.
Officials say Little was in failing health, which has caused him to be forthcoming with investigators, even to the point of drawing pictures of some of his victims and providing details that helped identify them. The FBI released this list of Little’s confessions in 2018.
RELATED STORY: Man called most prolific serial killer in US history dies
Officials received more than 60 descriptions, including more than 20 detailed drawings. One of those drawings was said to be of Bobbie Ann Fields-Wilson. Officials say Fields was 37 years old when she was found in a field in East Lubbock.
According to the original 1993 police report, police say they got the report of a dead person lying near the road on Keel Avenue. It says a family was walking when they stumbled across what they thought was a dead animal in the field near the roadway, which turned out to be the body of Fields-Wilson.
Investigators say she was last seen near the Rose Hotel, located in the 700 block of 13th Street on Aug. 7 at approximately 1 a.m.
In November 2018, Lubbock Police said Little was not connected to any of the unsolved homicides in Lubbock. However, he admitted to killing women in Odessa, Wichita Falls, and Houston. The case was assigned to the newly created Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. On Nov. 16, 2018, Metro Crimes spoke with FBI Violent Crimes Apprehension Program Crime Analyst Christina Palazzolo.
The FBI provided a timeline of Little’s historical criminal activities. Little, who was incarcerated in California, admitted to committing a murder somewhere in the area of Wichita Falls. Investigators checked into the possibility that Little could have been involved in the murder of Bobbie Fields. He was in jail in Travis County in July of 1993 and was released from jail on Aug. 3, 1993, six days before Fields was found.
Little told investigators he had previously placed the body of an unidentified female in a field along a road where she could easily be found. That murder was believed to have happened in 1976 or 1977, 30 to 50 miles south of Wichita Falls. That victim’s description, location in a field and placement of the body was similar to how Fields was found in 1993.
When investigators spoke with the FBI on July 2, 2019, they agreed about the similarities between the two cases and that they warranted further investigation.
While going through evidence, investigators found a flyer from 1993 that was an attempt to locate a suspect driving a 1978 yellow Cadillac Eldorado, a vehicle that Fields was known to drive, and that he was last seen getting into at the Rose Hotel.
LPD arranged an interview with Little on Aug. 20. He provided corroborating and very specific details about the murder of Bobbie Fields.
On Aug. 27, the case was presented to a Lubbock County Grand Jury. Little was indicted and as a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The California Department of Corrections was notified of the warrant and placed a detainer on Little should he ever be released prior to his three life sentences.
Family members were told about the warrant. Investigators hoped it would provide some closure for them.
Little made another trip to Lubbock a few years later. He was arrested in 2006 and charged with shoplifting from Walmart at 4th and Frankford along the West Loop.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.