Wanted Wednesday: LPD searching for hit-and-run suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is searching for the driver who hit a parked vehicle and fled the scene on December 11, around 10 p.m.
A light colored SUV was traveling in the 2500 block of 43rd Street and reversed, striking a parked vehicle.
The SUV fled the scene and failed to stop and provide any information.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a CASH reward.
