Wanted Wednesday: LPD searching for hit-and-run suspect

Wanted Wednesday: LPD searching for hit-and-run suspect
Wanted Wednesday: Hit-and-run on the 2500 block of 43rd Street (Source: LPD)
By Harrison Roberts | December 30, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 3:42 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is searching for the driver who hit a parked vehicle and fled the scene on December 11, around 10 p.m.

A light colored SUV was traveling in the 2500 block of 43rd Street and reversed, striking a parked vehicle.

The SUV fled the scene and failed to stop and provide any information.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a CASH reward.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.