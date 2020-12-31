City phone lines down, will impact appointments for COVID vaccinations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The phone system for the City of Lubbock is currently down which is affecting its ability to book any appointments for those wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Technicians with the city are working to fix this issue, according to the city.
The system outage comes the same day the city opened its vaccine clinic inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall for more health care workers, first responders and those who are more at-risk to contract COVID.
Citizens were encouraged, starting after 8:30 a.m., to call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933 to book a vaccine appointment. The appointments are reserved for those who fall under the Texas Department of State Health’s Phase 1B categorization.
Those under that category are generally 65 years or older, or have medical conditions that put them more at risk to contract COVID.
The city also adds, at this time more than 75% of the available COVID vaccination time slots are booked.
Immunizations are also continuing for health care workers who work directly with COVID patients. Those people fall under the state health department’s Phase 1A categorization.
Those vaccinations will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those under that categorization should show a badge or agency identification to be admitted into the vaccination clinic. Those eligible to get a vaccine through an employer are asked to go through that system, instead of the city’s.
The phone system outage is also affecting non-emergency phone lines with the Lubbock Police Department.
Those who need to reach LPD for non-emergency should call 806-763-5333. However, the 911 line is still working for those who are calling because of emergencies.
