Icy Roads Overnight into the New Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Winter weather will continue through the end of the year! It will also start the New Year, at least over a portion of the South Plains.
There’s a chance of snow/sleet and freezing rain in the areas from Plainview south and southwest to Seminole through early Friday. In addition, heavier snow and additional accumulations of snow will continue into mid-day on Friday over the eastern South Plains.
Be prepared for possible icy spots over the region from Tulia south to Lubbock to Seminole and to the east. The worst conditions will be areas to the east of the caprock through much of Friday.
Temps will warm slightly tomorrow in most of the area, except where snow is heavy.
The weekend will be warmer.
If you’re traveling south or east of the viewing area, check road conditions. Icy roads will be likely anywhere east and south of Lubbock through early Saturday.
