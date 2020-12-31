KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Anduin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Anduin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Anduin is a 1-year-old male pit-bull.
He is a sweet boy who is up-to-date on his vaccinations, fixed and is microchipped.
Anduin’s adoption fees for Thursday, Dec. 31, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
