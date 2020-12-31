New Year’s Eve snow forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weather system bringing wintry showers to the viewing area is not quite done with West Texas or the KCBD viewing area. While one side of the viewing area may not see any additional snowfall, the opposite side may see significant snow and hazardous road conditions.
A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for Dawson, Borden, and Scurry counties in the southeastern viewing area. It is scheduled to expire at midnight. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the counties east of the Interstate 27 - Highway 87 corridor. It is scheduled to expire at 6 AM.
Snow is likely to continue falling through this morning over the southeastern quarter to third of the KCBD viewing area. Showers may become a wintry mix this afternoon. A few light snow showers, perhaps flurries, and a few light rain showers or a wintry mix are possible elsewhere in the viewing area.
A wintry mix, which may include snow, is likely over the eastern third to half of the viewing area this afternoon. Amounts will be light in the central viewing area, including Lubbock, but moderate to brief heavy showers are possible over the eastern viewing area.
This last day of 2020 otherwise generally will be cloudy, breezy, and cold.
Travel conditions may be poor to hazardous through Friday morning, particularly over the eastern viewing area.
Showers are expected to increase this evening then gradually decrease late tonight.
Snowfall totals by the first sunrise of 2021 will range from zero to as much as six inches. I expect less than an inch in the Lubbock and Plainview areas, with even lower totals to the west. Greater amounts are expected over the eastern viewing area. From one to three inches with isolated amounts near four inches are possible in the northeastern viewing area. Four to five inches with isolated six to seven-inch totals are possible over the southeastern viewing area.
You can view current Doppler Radar and the winter weather advisories, watches, and warnings with our Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page:
Close this story and scroll down the page to the radar map.
Zoom out to include areas west, north, and east of Lubbock.
The radar layer is active by default.
To see any highlights, go to the Layers menu (lower right).
Scroll down to “Alerts”.
Highlight the “Winter” icon.
Close the menu.
Click on any shaded (highlight) area to bring up additional information.
A few light wintry showers may move across the viewing area Friday afternoon and evening. I don't anticipate additional accumulation.
A few light wintry showers may move across the viewing area Friday afternoon and evening. I don’t anticipate additional accumulation. New Year’s Day otherwise will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Morning lows will be in the teens and 20s, afternoon highs in the 40s.
A few light snow showers, likely just flurries, may linger through Friday evening.
Mostly sunny skies return Saturday which, along with a westerly breeze, will help push temperatures into the upper 50s.
Sunshine will reign Sunday. Lubbock’s low will be in the mid-20s and the afternoon high in the upper 50s.
