New Year’s Eve snow forecast

Snowfall totals by the first sunrise of 2021 will range from zero to as much as six inches. I expect less than an inch in the Lubbock and Plainview areas, with even lower totals to the west. Greater amounts are expected over the eastern viewing area. From one to three inches with isolated amounts near four inches are possible in the northeastern viewing area. Four to five inches with isolated six to seven-inch totals are possible over the southeastern viewing area.