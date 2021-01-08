Winter Storm Watch through Sunday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Saturday through Sunday evening for most of the South Plains.
Sunday has been designated a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy snow potential, cold temperatures and hazardous roads.
Snow will begin late Saturday night and continue through Sunday evening as it ends from the west to the east.
Snowfall totals will range from 3″ to 5″ across the region with the potential for up to 6″ to 8″ in some spots.
It will remain very cold with morning lows on Saturday and Sunday in the mid 20s. Also, some patchy freezing fog is possible Saturday morning and may return Monday and Tuesday mornings.
The afternoon temperature will stay around 38-40 Saturday and with snow on Sunday the high will likely stay around the freezing mark. It appears the week will stay cold with highs in the 30s on Tuesday, 40s on Wednesday and finally 50s by Thursday and Friday.
Once the storm exits on Sunday the week will be dry.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.