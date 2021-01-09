Major winter storm Saturday night through Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A major winter storm will bring significant snow and hazardous travel conditions to the South Plains tonight and tomorrow. The Winter Storm Watch, as expected, is now elevated to a WINTER STORM WARNING. Here’s why.
The center of an approaching strong low-pressure area will pass just east and then south of the South Plains region. In addition to an anticipated cold air and abundance of moisture, this track is favorable for widespread significant snow here. Also, a boundary rotating around the low may enhance snowfall late tonight and early tomorrow, leading to greater totals.
Compared to earlier forecasts, this track is slightly farther to the southwest. This shifts the forecast heaviest snow amounts. Yesterday I mentioned this was a possibility. See the accompanying image for the latest.
Tonight through tomorrow afternoon widespread snowfall of 2 to 4 inches is likely across the KCBD viewing area. One area that likely will see less is the far northeast corner where amounts are likely to be under 2 inches.
A wide band of 4 to 6 inches is possible from the western to southeastern KCBD viewing area.
Isolated amounts greater than 6 inches are possible, mainly over the far southeastern viewing area. This is roughly the same area that received heavy snow about a week ago.
In the vicinity of Lubbock 2 to 4 inches is likely, but 4 to 6 is certainly possible. That said, based on data late Saturday, it’s also possible the northwestern corner of Lubbock County may see 2 to 3 inches while the southeast corner may see 5 to 7 inches.
The heaviest snowfall around Lubbock is expected approximately from 3 AM to 10 AM Sunday. Diminishing snow may continue until about mid-afternoon.
Regardless, major impacts are expected in and near Lubbock, and across the viewing area west and south of Lubbock.
Travel, as noted in previous days, may become dangerous, difficult, even impossible. Travel hazards may continue into Tuesday morning. Check current road conditions, flight status, closings and delays using the links near the top of our Weather Page at kcbd.com/weather.
The WINTER STORM WARNING covers all the KCBD viewing area, including Lubbock, except for the northern most counties (the southern Panhandle) where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect. Both are scheduled to expire at 6 PM Sunday.
Check on current winter weather warnings, advisories, and watches with our Interactive Radar in our Weather App (free from your app store) and on our Weather Page. In either, tap/click the menu button in the lower right, then Alerts, and highlight the Winter icon. Close the menu. Tap/click on any shaded area to call up details. Tap/click the “carrot” - the down or right arrow - to see the entire bulletin.
Snow may fall as far south as Waco, across the DFW area, and into northeast Texas over the next 24 to 48 hours.
