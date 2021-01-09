Texas Tech breezes by Iowa State 91-64

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just two days after freshman guard, Nimari Burnett announced he was leaving the Texas Tech men’s basketball program, the Red Raiders beat Iowa State 91-64 on the road.
Texas Tech’s offensive fire power was on full display in the game as four players scored in double digits. The team was hot early in the game, scoring 54 points in the first half while shooting about 60.6% from the field. They finished the game shooting 59% on their field goals and 39% from behind the three-point line. Texas Tech led by as much as 30 points in the game.
All 12 available Red Raiders played in the game. Kyler Edwards led all scores with 19 points to go along with four rebounds and three assist. Mac McClung finished with 18 points and two rebounds. Kevin McCullar recorded his first career double-double with 15 point and 11 rebounds. While Terrence Shannon Jr. added 11 points, five rebounds, and six assist off the bench.
In the second half, McCullar tweak his ankle and came out of the game momentarily. He could be seen on the sideline receiving attention for the ankle and grimacing with pain. He did return to the game but may be a cause for concern going forward. McCullar missed games earlier this season nursing an ankle injury. No word yet if it was the same ankle.
Next the Red Raiders will travel to Austin to take on number four, Texas on Wednesday, January 13th. That game is set to tip-off at 8 p.m. on ESPN 2.
