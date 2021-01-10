Hazardous road conditions as snow freezes overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I’m dreaming of a white Jan. 10th. Snow showed up a few weeks late for Christmas, but it has arrived across the South Plains this morning as we’ve been anticipating.
Interestingly, the storm did slow, which delayed the start. I didn’t see snow on the west side of Lubbock until almost 1 a.m. We combine that with it going a touch further south, we’re dodging the worst of it in Lubbock, although the southern South Plains does stand to still get 6-8 inches of snow with some isolated higher amounts.
See delays and closings here.
Some of those isolated higher amounts, as of 5 a.m., Plains already had 6 inches on the ground and Tahoka with 4.5 inches and it’s been snowing hard since that report. Here at the station as of 6 a.m., we’ve got about 2.5 inches on the ground here.
This is a wet snow too. Also known as the type the kids will love, so it’s great we’re getting it on a weekend.
The heaviest of the snow should end for the central South Plains, including Lubbock, by noon. And as the storm carries east, the rest of the South Plains will follow suit for the rest of the afternoon.
We could still see some scattered flurries/light snow showers behind the system through the early part of the evening. Once the snow ends, we’ll start to see breaks in the clouds. Combine that with light winds and a fresh snow pack, tonight stands to be cold with widespread temperatures in the teens for Monday morning.
We’ll be cool but sunny for a few days as the snowpack melts, but we should see a return to the low 60s by the middle of the week.
So this will be great for the drought, but when will we see our next precip maker. Maybe by Monday or Tuesday of next week. But don’t get sold on that just yet, a lot can change.
