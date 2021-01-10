Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State 99-72

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On a day filled with snowfall, Texas Tech Lady Raiders let an early Iowa State lead snowball into a blowout loss in the United Supermarkets Arena, losing 99-72.
The Lady Raiders trailed by as much as 34 in a game they never had the lead in. They were held to just 11 points in the first quarter, then 16 in the second.
Collectively, the team shot 24-63 from the field for about 38.1 percent. They gave up 13 points in turnovers and let the Cyclones bench add 31 points.
In previous games where the Lady Raiders trailed, they were able to battle back into the game, but that was not the case Sunday afternoon.
Lexi Gordon and Vivian Gray led the way for Texas Tech with 23 points each. Gray added eight rebounds and four blocks, while Gordon finished with two rebounds and one assist. Bryn Gerlich recorded nine points to go along with five rebounds and two assists.
Next, the Lady Raiders will travel to Morgantown to take on West Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.
