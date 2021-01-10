Sunday’s Lady Raider Basketball Game Free to Attend

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas – Due to inclement weather in the Lubbock area, Sunday’s 3 p.m. Lady Raider basketball game against Iowa State will not be a ticketed event and will be free to attend. Fans unable to attend the game can watch live on ESPNU.
Texas Tech Athletics asks that fans attending Sunday’s game enter through the west side entrances of United Supermarkets Arena.
All fans who purchased single game tickets will be credited for a future 2021 Lady Raider basketball event The ticket office will be reaching out to those who purchased single game tickets with further communication.