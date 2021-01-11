City to close 1 COVID testing site, others to stay open

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock announced Monday the Combest Community Health & Wellness Center COVID-19 testing site, at 301 40th St., will be closed.
However, testing will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Rodgers Park Gym and Lubbock Christian University’s Rip Griffin Center.
Later today, the City of Lubbock Health Department will also receive another shipment of COVID-19 vaccines; 5,000 doses are expected. No specifics have been released on any upcoming vaccine clinics as of yet.
Here is a full list of city COVID testing sites: COVID testing locations
