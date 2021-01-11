Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, many area school districts have announced delays, closures or movements to online learning as clean-up continues from Sunday’s snowfall.
- Lubbock and Lubbock-Cooper school districts will move to online instruction.
- Frenship Independent School District will not open today.
- Get an entire lists of changes here.
This morning will start off cold but no more snow is expected across the South Plains.
- Monday will start in the teens in some places but a warm-up will continue throughout the week.
- See the latest in weather here.
The City of Lubbock will close one of its testing sites today.
- Testing will not take place inside the Combest Community Health & Wellness Center.
- Regular testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Rodgers Park Gym and Rip Griffin Center.
- Those details here: City to close 1 COVID testing site, others to stay open
Many law enforcement agencies continue to warn drivers to be cautious on area roadways.
- Moisture on roadways could have frozen overnight, causing some ice build-up.
- The Lubbock Police Department has re-opened Loop 289, but encourages drivers to use caution.
- Read more here: Travel warnings sent as ice freezes on roadways
