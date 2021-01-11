Freezing temperatures remain as snow moves out

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snowfall has ended, but this morning - cloudy and cold. Hazardous road conditions due to patchy snow and ice.
Wind W 0-10 mph.
This Afternoon - Sunny, light wind, cold! High 38°. Wind WSW 2-12 mph.
Tonight - Clear, light wind, very cold. Patchy ice likely. Low 15°. Wind W 2-12 mph.
Tomorrow - Patchy morning ice possible, mostly sunny. High 47°. Wind W 5-15 mph.
Tomorrow Night - Clear and cold. Low 20°.
Wednesday - Sunny, breezy. High 59°.
Thursday - Mostly sunny, somewhat windy. Low 29° / High 57°.
