KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dalton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dalton, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Dalton is a 1-year-old pit bull who has been with the shelter for more than one month.
He is a sweet puppy that is very loveable. He is also neutered, up-to-date on his vaccinations and is microchipped.
Dalton’s adoption fees for Monday, Jan. 11, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
