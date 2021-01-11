Halfway through our snow-season, a full season of snow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With yesterday’s snow, Lubbock has reached its average snow-season total. For area-wide snow reports, see the list below. The snowfall is over, but snow and ice linger. Please drive with caution.
For road conditions. Closings and delays, and the Lubbock Airport flight status board, check out our links here on our Weather Page (near the top, after closing this story). If you are on mobile, near the top of the page above the weather story there should be a circle with a plus (to the right of “Weather”). Tap it to bring up the links.
Please delay travel until late morning (or afternoon) if possible. If you must travel, as always, allow extra time to get to your destination, reduce your speed, keep extra space between vehicles, use low-beam headlights (both night and day), and begin braking much earlier than you typically would.
Remember, 4WD/AWD helps you gain traction when moving. It does NOT give you extra stopping power - all vehicles have all-wheel brakes.
The overcast and snow on the ground will keep temperatures below freezing this morning.
Once the overcast burns off (or retreats to the southeast) it will be sunny this afternoon. Winds will be light.
Temperatures will peak only in the 30s where snow remains on the ground. Generally, that’s along and south of a Plains-Lubbock-Crosbyton line (approximately). Temperatures will peak in the 40s elsewhere, generally north of the line noted.
Patches of black ice will redevelop tonight and linger into tomorrow morning where moisture remains on roads as lows will be in the teens for most of the area.
Milder and gradually warming weather follows the next few days. Lubbock will see highs in the 40s tomorrow and near 60 degrees Wednesday. Temperatures then will cool into the weekend.
Our next PPP - Potential Precipitation Producer - will swing by the West Texas area early next week. Watch our 7- and 10-Day Forecasts for precipitation chances.
Snowfall Summary
Our forecast for the past weekend verified well. Widespread totals of 2 to 4 inches. A heavier swath of 4 to 6 inches across the southern viewing area. Isolated amounts up to 9 inches were reported.
The Lubbock Airport, the City’s site of record for weather, reported 7.6 inches of snowfall. That’s a record for January 10. The previous record was 4.5 inches in 1936.
Including the 0.6 the airport recorded October 27, the total for season-to-date is 8.2 inches. By the way, 8.2 inches is Lubbock’s average seasonal snowfall. January 15 is the midpoint of our snow-season.
Snow-event totals follow, updated Monday morning. This is not intended to be an all-inclusive list. I can only include reports I’ve received. Some reports may not reflect event-totals. Some locations may be repeated (separate reports with different amounts).
My previous list showed rounded (to the nearest inch) amounts. This list shows exact measurements (to one-tenth inch) where available.
9.0 Lamesa
9.0 Denver City 1SE
8.5 Welch
8.0 Hobbs
7.5 Gail
7.0 Ralls
7.0 Seminole
7.0 Lovington NM
6.3 Lubbock 114th & University (7SSW)
6.1 Woodrow 3WNW
6.0 Crosbyton
6.0 Plains
6.0 Brownfield
6.0 Justiceburg 2ENE
6.0 Lubbock 82nd & Memphis
5.8 Lubbock 34th & Slide
5.8 Levelland Yale & Cougar
5.8 Lubbock 4SSW
5.5 Slaton
5.3 Levelland 13th & Ave B (1S)
5.0 Jayton
5.0 Lubbock 34th & Quaker
5.0 Lubbock 2WNW
5.0 Post
5.0 Seagraves
5.0 Wilson
4.8 Lubbock 93rd & Ave V (4ESE)
4.5 Tahoka
4.5 Wolfforth 82nd & Quincy (3ENE)
4.4 Smyer
4.0 Lubbock Univ & S Loop
4.0 Lubbock 19th & Quaker (2W)
4.0 Woodrow
3.8 Snyder
3.5 Lubbock 19th & Milwaukee (West End Place)
3.5 Lubbock Sci Spectrum
3.2 Anton
3.2 Midland Airport
3.1 Shallowater
3.0 Matador
3.0 Morton
3.0 Muleshoe
3.0 Vigo Park
3.0 Eunice NM
2.8 Lubbock N Slide & Auburn
2.0 Aspermont
2.0 Estelline 3S
2.0 Friona
2.0 Lubbock 36th & Frankford
2.0 Amarillo Airport
1.2 Childress
1.1 Plainview
The characters falling some of the locations refer to the distance and direction from the community’s center. For Lubbock and larger communities, that’s often from the courthouse. For example, Wolfforth 3ENE is located 3 miles east-southeast of the center of the community.
