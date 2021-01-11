Travel warnings sent as ice freezes on roadways

UPDATE: 5 a.m.: All entrance ramps to Loop 289 have been re-opened. Drivers are still asked to use caution.
4 a.m.: Area law enforcement agencies continue to send travel warnings, especially to those going on area highways.
A highway conditions map, provided by the Texas Department of Transportation, shows icy conditions on just about every major roadway on the South Plains.
Late Sunday night going into Monday morning, Highway 84 was closed by the Garza County Sheriff’s Office as the scene was cleared following a crash. There was no indication anyone was injured.
Officers with the Slaton Police Department also said ice contributed to some overpass crashes Sunday night as well.
2 a.m.: Entrance ramps to W Loop 289 between Clovis Highway and Slide Road are being opened as it is determined they can be traveled.
8 p.m.: West Loop 289 entrance ramps are being closed from Clovis Hwy to Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock is under about six inches of snow this afternoon, with as much as nine inches to the south of us and one to three inches to the north.
The National Weather Service says we can expect an additional two inches across the southeastern South Plains tonight.
Lubbock-ISD and Lubbock-Cooper are having online-only classes. Frenship ISD has canceled in-person and virtual classes for Monday.
Road conditions are hazardous, packed with snow, with dangerous ice expected overnight into Monday morning.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from KCBD Forecaster Steve Divine:
- 9 Lamesa
- 9 Welch
- 8 Hobbs
- 7 Ralls
- 7 Seminole
- 7 Lovington NM
- 6 Crosbyton
- 6 Woodrow 3WNW
- 6 Plains
- 6 Brownfield
- 6 Lubbock 43rd & Slide
- 6 Lubbock 82nd & Memphis
- 6 Levelland 1S
- 6 Justiceburg 2ENE
- 5 Jayton
- 5 Post
- 5 Slaton
- 5 Tahoka
- 5 Seagraves
- 5 Wolfforth 3ENE
- 5 Wilson
- 5 Lubbock 93rd & Ave V
- 5 Lubbock 2WNW
- 4 Smyer
- 4 Snyder
- 4 Levelland
- 4 Lubbock Univ & S Loop
- 4 Lubbock 19th & Milwaukee
- 4 Lubbock SW
- 4 Lubbock 2W
- 4 Woodrow
- 4 West End Place
- 3 Anton
- 3 Matador
- 3 Morton
- 3 Shallowater
- 3 Vigo Park
- 3 Eunice NM
- 3 Midland Airport
- 2 Aspermont
- 2 Estelline 3S
- 2 Friona
- 2 Lubbock 36th & Frankford
- 2 Muleshoe
- 2 Amarillo Airport
- 1 Denver City 1SE
- 1 Plainview
