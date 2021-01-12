Consider This: City was prepared for Storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nothing puts city resources to the test quite like a good old fashion snowstorm. And the one we saw this week was no exception. And I am happy to say the city and TxDOT passed with flying colors.
Winter weather, especially the kind that drops six to eight inches of snow, is rare in Lubbock. But the City and State crews were prepared. As a result, the city streets and highways were in great shape and much safer than I’ve seen in years past. That doesn’t happen by accident.
Consider this:
Congratulations to TxDOT and city leadership, and a big thank you to all the crews working before, during, and after the storm to keep drivers safe. It was clear there was a new plan, and it was well executed.
'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.
