Another cold front on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny and warmer on the South Plains today. Afternoon temperatures managed to return to the 50s and even low 60s in a few communities. However, some southwest areas remained in the 40s due to heavier snow amounts still on the ground.
Another windy cold front will keep Thursday afternoon Temperatures in the 40s to low 50s with mostly sunny skies.
It appears that a series of fast moving fronts will allow temps to stay in the range of 47-55 in Lubbock through Sunday.
Tomorrow’s cold front will increase northerly winds early in the morning and speeds will gust to 20-25 mph, diminishing in the late afternoon.
At this point, the next chance of much colder air moving in with a chance of some winter weather will be the middle of next week.
