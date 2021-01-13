Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Plan laid out on Lubbock vaccination hub, Texas reaches COVID hospitalization high, Trump on verge of second impeachment

NewsStream - Daybreak Today, Jan. 13
By Michael Cantu | January 13, 2021 at 6:10 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 8:05 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Department of State Health named Lubbock a hub provider for COVID-19 vaccines.

What will the weather be like today?

Lubbock County added 213 new cases of COVID-19.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas has reached a record high.

The House of Representatives will vote today on whether to impeach President Donald Trump a second time.

The Trump administration issued new guidelines for the coronavirus vaccine.

