Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the Department of State Health named Lubbock a hub provider for COVID-19 vaccines.
- The Lubbock Health Department says its goal is to host mass vaccination clinics to inoculate as many people as possible.
- KCBD’s Melanie Camacho has the story here: Wrap-up of Work Session included 2020 police operations and vaccine discussion
Lubbock County added 213 new cases of COVID-19.
- There were also five more deaths, which makes a total of 618 deaths.
- There are now more than 3,500 active cases.
- Read more here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 213 new cases, 5 additional deaths on Tuesday
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas has reached a record high.
- There are now more than 14,000 patients statewide.
- Currently, the state also has more than 353,000 active cases.
- Get that data from The Texas Tribune here: More than 30,000 people in Texas have died from COVID-19
The House of Representatives will vote today on whether to impeach President Donald Trump a second time.
- He is accused of making statements that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.
- If Trump is impeached, the Senate would not hold a trial before President-Elect Joe Biden is sworn in.
- Read more here: Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
The Trump administration issued new guidelines for the coronavirus vaccine.
- The government will no longer hold back required second doses of vaccines.
- States are also advised to begin vaccinating the next tier of priority recipients, including the elderly and those with certain health issues.
- Read more here: US shifts to speed vaccinations; won’t hold back 2nd doses
